How to Watch the Mavericks vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
A pair of the league's best scorers hit the court when Trae Young (11th, 26.3 points per game) and the Atlanta Hawks (38-39) host Luka Doncic (second, 32.9) and the Dallas Mavericks (37-41) on April 2, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hawks and Mavericks.
Mavericks vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: NBA TV
Mavericks Stats Insights
- The Mavericks have shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, one percentage point less than the 48.5% shooting opponents of the Hawks have averaged.
- This season, Dallas has a 24-14 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 48.5% from the field.
- The Hawks are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks rank 30th.
- The Mavericks score an average of 113.9 points per game, just four fewer points than the 117.9 the Hawks allow.
- Dallas is 20-11 when it scores more than 117.9 points.
Mavericks Home & Away Comparison
- The Mavericks score more points per game at home (115.2) than away (112.7), and also give up fewer points at home (111.8) than away (115.2).
- At home, Dallas gives up 111.8 points per game. Away, it concedes 115.2.
- The Mavericks average 1.3 fewer assists per game at home (22.2) than on the road (23.5).
Mavericks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Frank Ntilikina
|Questionable
|Knee
