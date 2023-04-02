The Dallas Mavericks' (37-41) injury report has just one player listed as they prepare for their Sunday, April 2 matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (38-39) at State Farm Arena. The matchup tips at 6:00 PM ET.

The Mavericks head into this game on the heels of a 129-122 loss to the Heat on Saturday. Luka Doncic's team-high 42 points paced the Mavericks in the losing effort.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Frank Ntilikina PG Questionable Knee 2.6 1.3 1.2

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Hawks Injuries: De'Andre Hunter: Out (Knee)

Mavericks vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Mavericks Season Insights

The Mavericks put up an average of 113.9 points per game, just 4.0 fewer points than the 117.9 the Hawks give up.

Dallas is 20-11 when it scores more than 117.9 points.

The Mavericks are putting up 113.9 points per game in their previous 10 games, which is the same number of points they're averaging for the season.

Dallas hits 4.0 more threes per game than the opposition, 15.1 (third-most in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.1.

The Mavericks average 114.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (eighth in league), and concede 113.8 points per 100 possessions (20th in NBA).

Mavericks vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -3.5 246

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.