Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (37-41) are 3.5-point underdogs against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (38-39) Sunday, April 2, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The matchup starts at 6:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW. The matchup has an over/under of 243.5 points.

Mavericks vs. Hawks Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hawks -3.5 243.5

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

Dallas and its opponents have combined to score more than 243.5 points in 19 of 78 games this season.

The average total for Dallas' games this season is 227.4 points, 16.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Dallas' ATS record is 29-48-0 this season.

The Mavericks have been victorious in eight, or 28.6%, of the 28 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Dallas has won five of its 21 games, or 23.8%, when it is the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

Dallas has an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Mavericks vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats

Hawks vs Mavericks Total Facts Games Over 243.5 % of Games Over 243.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hawks 26 33.8% 117.9 231.8 117.9 231.4 233.4 Mavericks 19 24.4% 113.9 231.8 113.5 231.4 224.7

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

Dallas has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall in its past 10 contests.

Three of the Mavericks' past 10 contests have gone over the total.

Against the spread, Dallas has had better results on the road (16-23-0) than at home (13-25-0).

The Mavericks put up just 4.0 fewer points per game (113.9) than the Hawks allow (117.9).

When it scores more than 117.9 points, Dallas is 17-14 against the spread and 20-11 overall.

Mavericks vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Hawks and Mavericks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hawks 34-43 11-20 42-35 Mavericks 29-48 10-11 41-37

Mavericks vs. Hawks Point Insights

Scoring Insights Hawks Mavericks 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 113.9 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 16 29-24 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 17-14 33-20 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 20-11 117.9 Points Allowed (PG) 113.5 24 NBA Rank (PAPG) 15 22-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 24-30 24-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 32-23

