On Sunday, Mauricio Dubon (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Houston Astros face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Clevinger. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate (2022)

  • Dubon hit .214 with nine doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.
  • Dubon had a hit in 42 of 110 games a season ago, with multiple hits in eight of those games.
  • He hit a home run in 4.5% of his games last year (five of 110), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 16.4% of his 110 games a year ago, Dubon drove in a run (18 times). He also had five games with multiple RBIs (4.5%), and three or more RBIs in one game.
  • He came around to score in 22.7% of his games last year (25 of 110), with two or more runs on four occasions (3.6%).

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
44 GP 41
.227 AVG .198
.266 OBP .235
.379 SLG .234
10 XBH 4
5 HR 0
18 RBI 6
18/8 K/BB 12/5
0 SB 2
Home Away
55 GP 55
24 (43.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (32.7%)
5 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (5.5%)
13 (23.6%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (21.8%)
5 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
13 (23.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (9.1%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The White Sox pitching staff was eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox had the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
  • The White Sox surrendered the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (166 total, one per game).
  • Clevinger starts for the first time this season for the White Sox.
  • The 32-year-old right-hander last appeared Saturday, Oct. 22 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he started and went zero innings.
  • Last season he put together a 7-7 record, a 4.33 ERA and a 1.198 WHIP over his 23 games.
