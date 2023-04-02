Marcus Semien -- 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Bailey Falter on the hill, on April 2 at 7:08 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-5 in his last game against the Phillies.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter

Bailey Falter TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcus Semien? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Marcus Semien At The Plate (2022)

Semien hit .248 with 31 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs and 53 walks.

Semien picked up a hit in 64.6% of his games last year (104 of 161), with at least two hits in 45 of those contests (28.0%).

Including the 161 games he played in last season, he hit a long ball in 24 of them (14.9%), homering in 3.6% of his trips to home plate.

In 54 of 161 games last year (33.5%), Semien picked up an RBI, and 15 of those games (9.3%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in nine contests.

In 73 of 161 games last year (45.3%) he scored a run, and in 26 of those games (16.1%) he scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 80 GP 81 .210 AVG .285 .272 OBP .334 .355 SLG .502 26 XBH 36 10 HR 16 31 RBI 52 56/28 K/BB 64/25 11 SB 14 Home Away 80 GP 81 45 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 59 (72.8%) 18 (22.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 27 (33.3%) 36 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 37 (45.7%) 10 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 14 (17.3%) 23 (28.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 31 (38.3%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)