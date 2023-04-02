Rockets vs. Lakers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (39-38) take on the Houston Rockets (19-59) as double-digit, 11.5-point favorites on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on SportsNet SW and SportsNet LA.
Rockets vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW and SportsNet LA
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Toyota Center
Rockets vs. Lakers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lakers 119 - Rockets 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Lakers
- Pick ATS: Rockets (+ 11.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (236)
- The Rockets (30-44-4 ATS) have covered the spread 49.4% of the time, 10.9% less often than the Lakers (38-36-3) this season.
- When it comes to going over the point total in 2022-23, Los Angeles does it less often (49.4% of the time) than Houston (50%).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Lakers are 16-10, a better mark than the Rockets have put up (16-57) as moneyline underdogs.
Rockets Performance Insights
- Houston is the second-worst squad in the league in points scored (110.5 per game) and third-worst in points conceded (118.8).
- With 22.4 assists per game, the Rockets are worst in the league.
- The Rockets are the second-worst squad in the league in 3-pointers made (10.5 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage (32.6%).
- Houston takes 63.6% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 36.4% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 74% of Houston's buckets are 2-pointers, and 26% are 3-pointers.
