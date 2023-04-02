The Los Angeles Lakers (39-38) take on the Houston Rockets (19-59) as double-digit, 11.5-point favorites on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on SportsNet SW and SportsNet LA.

Rockets vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW and SportsNet LA

SportsNet SW and SportsNet LA Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 119 - Rockets 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Rockets (+ 11.5)

Rockets (+ 11.5) Pick OU: Under (236)



The Rockets (30-44-4 ATS) have covered the spread 49.4% of the time, 10.9% less often than the Lakers (38-36-3) this season.

When it comes to going over the point total in 2022-23, Los Angeles does it less often (49.4% of the time) than Houston (50%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Lakers are 16-10, a better mark than the Rockets have put up (16-57) as moneyline underdogs.

Rockets Performance Insights

Houston is the second-worst squad in the league in points scored (110.5 per game) and third-worst in points conceded (118.8).

With 22.4 assists per game, the Rockets are worst in the league.

The Rockets are the second-worst squad in the league in 3-pointers made (10.5 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage (32.6%).

Houston takes 63.6% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 36.4% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 74% of Houston's buckets are 2-pointers, and 26% are 3-pointers.

