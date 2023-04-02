Kyrie Irving's Dallas Mavericks match up versus the Atlanta Hawks at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In a 129-122 loss to the Heat (his previous action) Irving posted 23 points and eight assists.

With prop bets in place for Irving, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Kyrie Irving Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 26.7 25.4 Rebounds 4.5 5.1 5.1 Assists 5.5 5.5 5.4 PRA 35.5 37.3 35.9 PR 29.5 31.8 30.5 3PM 2.5 3.1 2.5



Kyrie Irving Insights vs. the Hawks

Irving's opponents, the Hawks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.5 possessions per game, while his Mavericks average 99.6 per game, which ranks 24th among NBA teams.

The Hawks are the 24th-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 117.9 points per game.

On the boards, the Hawks are ranked 20th in the league, giving up 44.2 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Hawks are ranked 22nd in the NBA, conceding 26 per game.

The Hawks are the seventh-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kyrie Irving vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/28/2022 37 28 5 8 5 0 0 12/9/2022 39 33 11 3 5 0 0

