The Houston Rockets, with Kevin Porter Jr., take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In a 121-115 win over the Pistons (his most recent action) Porter produced 33 points and four steals.

Now let's dig into Porter's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Kevin Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 19.0 21.9 Rebounds 4.5 5.4 5.4 Assists 5.5 5.8 5.3 PRA 32.5 30.2 32.6 PR 26.5 24.4 27.3 3PM 2.5 2.3 3.0



Kevin Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, he's put up 12.1% of the Rockets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 15.0 per contest.

Porter is averaging 6.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.3% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Rockets average the eighth-most possessions per game with 102.8. His opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 104.7 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Lakers have given up 116.5 points per game, which is 20th-best in the NBA.

The Lakers concede 45 rebounds per game, ranking 25th in the NBA.

The Lakers are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 25.6 assists per game.

The Lakers allow 12.5 made 3-pointers per game, 20th-ranked in the league.

Kevin Porter Jr. vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/15/2023 39 27 9 6 2 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.