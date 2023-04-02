The Houston Rockets, Kenyon Martin Jr. included, take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Martin, in his last time out, had 15 points, six rebounds and two blocks in a 121-115 win over the Pistons.

With prop bets available for Martin, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Kenyon Martin Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 12.7 15.3 Rebounds 5.5 5.6 5.4 Assists -- 1.5 1.2 PRA 22.5 19.8 21.9 PR 21.5 18.3 20.7 3PM 0.5 0.9 1.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Kenyon Martin Jr.'s player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Kenyon Martin Jr. Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, Kenyon Martin Jr. has made 5.0 shots per game, which accounts for 12.3% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 8.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.9 per game.

Martin's Rockets average 102.8 possessions per game, eighth-highest among NBA teams, while the Lakers are one of the league's fastest, ranking sixth with 104.7 possessions per contest.

The Lakers are the 20th-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 116.5 points per game.

The Lakers allow 45 rebounds per contest, ranking 25th in the NBA.

The Lakers give up 25.6 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Lakers are 20th in the league, allowing 12.5 makes per contest.

Kenyon Martin Jr. vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/15/2023 33 16 8 3 0 0 1 1/16/2023 30 17 7 0 2 2 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Martin or any of his Rockets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.