Jalen Green will hope to make a difference for the Houston Rockets on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Los Angeles Lakers.

In his last game, a 121-115 win versus the Pistons, Green had 32 points and five assists.

With prop bets available for Green, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jalen Green Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 22.0 23.6 Rebounds 2.5 3.8 3.3 Assists 3.5 3.6 3.6 PRA 29.5 29.4 30.5 PR 26.5 25.8 26.9 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.1



Jalen Green Insights vs. the Lakers

Green is responsible for taking 18.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.8 per game.

He's attempted 7.3 threes per game, or 21.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Green's Rockets average 102.8 possessions per game, eighth-highest among NBA teams, while the Lakers are one of the league's fastest, ranking sixth with 104.7 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Lakers have conceded 116.5 points per game, which is 20th-best in the league.

Giving up 45 rebounds per game, the Lakers are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Lakers give up 25.6 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the league.

The Lakers allow 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest, 20th-ranked in the NBA.

Jalen Green vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/15/2023 38 11 6 1 2 0 1 1/16/2023 39 23 5 3 3 0 0

