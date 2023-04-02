Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (37-41) are 3-point underdogs against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (38-39) Sunday, April 2, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The matchup tips off at 6:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW.

Mavericks vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: State Farm Arena

Mavericks vs. Hawks Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Hawks 117 - Mavericks 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Hawks

  • Pick ATS: Mavericks (+ 3)
  • Pick OU: Under (246)
  • The Hawks have covered the spread more often than the Mavericks this year, tallying an ATS record of 33-42-2, as opposed to the 28-46-4 record of the Mavs.
  • Atlanta (12-19-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 3 points or more this season (37.5%) than Dallas (10-11-1) does as a 3+-point underdog (45.5%).
  • Dallas and its opponents have eclipsed the total 51.3% of the time this season (40 out of 78). That's less often than Atlanta and its opponents have (41 out of 77).
  • As a moneyline underdog this season, the Mavericks are 7-20, while the Hawks are 27-18 as moneyline favorites.

Mavericks Performance Insights

  • At 113.9 points scored per game and 113.5 points conceded, Dallas is 16th in the NBA on offense and 15th defensively.
  • The Mavericks are third-worst in the NBA in assists (22.8 per game) in 2022-23.
  • The Mavericks are the third-best squad in the league in 3-pointers made (15.1 per game) and ninth in 3-point percentage (37.2%).
  • Dallas takes 48.6% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 51.4% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 38.1% of Dallas' baskets are 3-pointers, and 61.9% are 2-pointers.

