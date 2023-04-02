Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. White Sox - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Houston Astros and Chas McCormick, who went 1-for-2 with an RBI last time in action, battle Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the White Sox.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Chas McCormick At The Plate (2022)
- McCormick hit .245 with 12 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 46 walks.
- McCormick had a hit in 71 of 131 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 20 of those games.
- In 16 of 131 games last year, he hit a long ball (12.2%). He went deep in 3.4% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- McCormick drove in a run in 22.9% of his 131 games last year, with more than one RBI in 9.2% of those games (12). He drove in three or more runs in three games.
- He scored in 44 of 131 games last year (33.6%), including eight multi-run games (6.1%).
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|60
|.248
|AVG
|.243
|.361
|OBP
|.308
|.425
|SLG
|.393
|12
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|7
|21
|RBI
|23
|43/26
|K/BB
|63/20
|1
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|71
|31 (51.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|40 (56.3%)
|10 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (14.1%)
|23 (38.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (29.6%)
|8 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (11.3%)
|15 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (21.1%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
- The White Sox had a 3.96 team ERA that ranked 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox gave up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (166 total, one per game).
- Clevinger will start for the White Sox, his first of the season.
- The 32-year-old righty started and threw zero innings in his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 22 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- Over his 23 appearances last season he finished with a 4.33 ERA and a 1.198 WHIP, putting together a 7-7 record.
