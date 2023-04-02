Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will meet Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at Minute Maid Park, at 2:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros averaged 1.3 home runs per game to rank fourth in baseball with 214 total home runs last season.

Last year the Astros' .423 slugging percentage was fifth-best in baseball.

Houston went 34-7 in games last season when it drew five or more walks.

Chicago scored 686 runs (4.2 per game) last season, which ranked 19th in MLB.

Last year the Astros ranked seventh in MLB with a .319 on-base percentage.

Houston had a 9.5 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, third-best in baseball.

Houston's pitchers had a combined ERA of 2.89 last year, second-best in baseball.

The Astros had a combined WHIP of just 1.093 as a pitching staff, which was the second-best in baseball last season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Luis Garcia will start for the Astros, his first this season.

In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 29, the 26-year-old righty came out of the bullpen and went two-thirds of an inning against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 White Sox L 3-2 Home Framber Valdez Dylan Cease 3/31/2023 White Sox W 6-3 Home Cristian Javier Lance Lynn 4/1/2023 White Sox W 6-4 Home Jose Urquidy Lucas Giolito 4/2/2023 White Sox - Home Luis Garcia Mike Clevinger 4/3/2023 Tigers - Home Hunter Brown Matthew Boyd 4/4/2023 Tigers - Home Framber Valdez Matt Manning 4/5/2023 Tigers - Home Cristian Javier Eduardo Rodríguez 4/6/2023 Twins - Away Jose Urquidy Sonny Gray 4/8/2023 Twins - Away Luis Garcia Joe Ryan

