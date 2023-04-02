Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. White Sox - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Houston Astros and Alex Bregman, who went 0-for-5 last time in action, battle Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the White Sox.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- White Sox Starter: Mike Clevinger
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Alex Bregman At The Plate (2022)
- Bregman hit .259 with 38 doubles, 23 home runs and 88 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play last season, he ranked 63rd in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.
- Bregman got a hit 110 times last year in 168 games (65.5%), including 40 multi-hit games (23.8%).
- Including the 168 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in 25 of them (14.9%), leaving the ballpark in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Bregman picked up an RBI in 63 of 168 games last year (37.5%), with two or more RBIz in 28 of those games (16.7%).
- He scored a run in 74 of his 168 games a season ago (44.0%), with more than one run scored 21 times (12.5%).
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|79
|GP
|76
|.305
|AVG
|.215
|.414
|OBP
|.320
|.558
|SLG
|.355
|36
|XBH
|25
|16
|HR
|7
|53
|RBI
|40
|38/48
|K/BB
|39/40
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|86
|GP
|82
|63 (73.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|47 (57.3%)
|23 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|17 (20.7%)
|43 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|31 (37.8%)
|19 (22.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (7.3%)
|35 (40.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|28 (34.1%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The White Sox pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 3.96 team ERA ranked 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox gave up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (166 total, one per game).
- Clevinger will start for the White Sox, his first this season.
- The 32-year-old right-hander started and threw zero innings in his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 22 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- Last season he finished with a 4.33 ERA and a 1.198 WHIP over his 23 games, compiling a 7-7 record.
