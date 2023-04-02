Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Phillies - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia, who went 3-for-4 with an RBI last time out, battle Bailey Falter and the Philadelphia Phillies at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 7:08 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Phillies.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Adolis García At The Plate (2022)
- Garcia hit .250 with 34 doubles, five triples, 27 home runs and 42 walks.
- He ranked 73rd in batting average, 107th in on base percentage, and 40th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action last season.
- Garcia reached base via a hit in 108 of 156 games last season (69.2%), including multiple hits in 23.1% of those games (36 of them).
- In 26 of 156 games last year, he left the yard (16.7%). He went deep in 4.1% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Garcia picked up an RBI in 65 of 156 games last season (41.7%), including 20 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (12.8%). He had three or more RBIs in 11 games.
- He scored a run in 73 of 156 games last year (46.8%), including 13 multi-run games (8.3%).
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|79
|.255
|AVG
|.244
|.311
|OBP
|.293
|.479
|SLG
|.435
|31
|XBH
|35
|15
|HR
|12
|58
|RBI
|43
|96/21
|K/BB
|87/21
|12
|SB
|13
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|79
|55 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|53 (67.1%)
|17 (22.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (24.1%)
|38 (49.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|35 (44.3%)
|14 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|12 (15.2%)
|32 (41.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|33 (41.8%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Phillies pitching staff was eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies allowed the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
- Falter will make his first start of the season for the Phillies.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 22, the 25-year-old lefty started the game and went two-thirds of an inning against the San Diego Padres.
- Over his 20 appearances last season he finished with a 3.86 ERA and a 1.214 WHIP, putting together a 6-4 record.
