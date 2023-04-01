After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Yainer Diaz and the Houston Astros face the Chicago White Sox (who will start Lucas Giolito) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • White Sox Starter: Lucas Giolito
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yainer Diaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Yainer Diaz At The Plate (2022)

  • Diaz hit .125 with a double and a walk.
  • Diaz got a hit in one of six games last season.
  • He did not homer last year in the six games he appeared in.
  • Diaz had an RBI in one of six games last year.
  • He did not score in any of the six games he played in last year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
1 GP 3
.000 AVG .143
.000 OBP .250
.000 SLG .286
0 XBH 1
0 HR 0
0 RBI 1
0/0 K/BB 2/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
2 GP 4
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The White Sox pitching staff was eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox had a 3.96 team ERA that ranked 16th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox allowed the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (166 total, one per game).
  • Giolito takes the mound for his first start of the season for the White Sox.
  • When he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 28-year-old righty started the game and went seven innings against the Minnesota Twins.
  • In his 30 appearances last season he put together an 11-9 record, had a 4.90 ERA, and a 1.435 WHIP.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.