Scott Piercy is set to compete at the 2023 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas at TPC San Antonio (Oaks), with action from March 30 - April 2.

Looking to bet on Piercy at the Valero Texas Open this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Scott Piercy Insights

Piercy has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 15 rounds.

Piercy has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In his past five appearances, Piercy's average finish has been 33rd.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Piercy has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 29 -6 278 0 15 1 1 $1.1M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

Piercy finished 40th in his only finish at this event in three visits.

In his past three appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend once.

The most recent time Piercy played this event was in 2018, and he failed to make the cut.

This event will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,438 yards, 144 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC San Antonio (Oaks) has a recent scoring average of -2.

Courses that Piercy has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,260 yards, 178 yards shorter than the 7,438-yard TPC San Antonio (Oaks) this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -2.

Piercy's Last Time Out

Piercy was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 82nd percentile of the field.

His 4.03-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship placed him in the 55th percentile.

Piercy was better than 57% of the competitors at the Corales Puntacana Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.56 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.59.

Piercy fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship (the other participants averaged 1.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Piercy recorded two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.7).

Piercy's four birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship were less than the field average (4.6).

In that last tournament, Piercy's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 5.2).

Piercy finished the Corales Puntacana Championship bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.9) with nine on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Piercy had more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (0.9).

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Piercy Odds to Win: +12500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.