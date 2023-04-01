Ryan Moore will be at the 2023 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas at the par-72, 7,438-yard TPC San Antonio (Oaks) from March 30 - April 2.

Looking to bet on Moore at the Valero Texas Open this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Ryan Moore Insights

Moore has finished below par on three occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Moore has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

Moore has finished in the top 10 once in his past five appearances.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut once.

Moore has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 36 -6 278 0 8 0 1 $548,133

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

In Moore's previous four entries in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 two times, including one top-five finish. His average finish has been 26th.

Moore has made the cut in each of his last four trips to this event.

Moore last competed at this event in 2021 and finished 76th.

Courses on the PGA Tour have played at an average length of 7,294 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,438 yards, 144 yards longer than average.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC San Antonio (Oaks) has a recent scoring average of -2.

Courses that Moore has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,265 yards, 173 yards shorter than the 7,438-yard TPC San Antonio (Oaks) this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, lower than the -2 average at this course.

Moore's Last Time Out

Moore shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 20th percentile of competitors.

His 4.3-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship was below average, putting him in the fifth percentile of the field.

Moore shot better than just 8% of the golfers at the Corales Puntacana Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.59.

Moore failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship (the tournament average was 1.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Moore recorded two bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.7).

Moore's one birdie or better on par-4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship were less than the field average of 4.6.

At that most recent tournament, Moore had a bogey or worse on six of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 5.2).

Moore finished the Corales Puntacana Championship with a birdie or better on one of eight par-5s, worse than the tournament average, 5.9.

The field at the Corales Puntacana Championship averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Moore finished without one.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Moore Odds to Win: +25000

