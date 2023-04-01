On Saturday, Robbie Grossman (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate (2022)

Grossman hit .209 with 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 56 walks.

Grossman got a hit in 45.8% of his 131 games last year, with multiple hits in 13.7% of them.

He homered in 5.3% of his games last season (131 in all), going deep in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.

Grossman drove in a run in 25.2% of his games last season (33 of 131), with two or more RBIs in eight of those contests (6.1%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.

He touched home plate in 35 of 131 games last year, with multiple runs in five of those games.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 57 GP 67 .209 AVG .210 .307 OBP .313 .330 SLG .297 11 XBH 16 5 HR 2 25 RBI 20 63/25 K/BB 66/31 2 SB 4 Home Away 61 GP 70 27 (44.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 33 (47.1%) 8 (13.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (14.3%) 14 (23.0%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (30.0%) 5 (8.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (2.9%) 19 (31.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (20.0%)

