Held from March 30 - April 2, Ricky Barnes will play in the 2023 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Texas.

Ricky Barnes Insights

Barnes has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in two of his last 14 rounds played.

Barnes has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Barnes has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five tournaments.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Barnes has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 43 -4 281 0 5 0 1 $193,952

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

In Barnes' previous six appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 41st.

Barnes has made the cut three times in his previous six entries in this event.

Barnes finished 51st when he last played this event, which was in 2018.

At 7,438 yards, TPC San Antonio (Oaks) is set up as a par-72 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the PGA Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,294 yards.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) has had an average tournament score of -2 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Barnes has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,310 yards, 128 yards shorter than the 7,438-yard TPC San Antonio (Oaks) this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, lower than the -2 average at this course.

Barnes' Last Time Out

Barnes was in the 57th percentile on par 3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.80 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Corales Puntacana Championship, which was good enough to place him in the 97th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.03).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Barnes was better than 57% of the competitors (averaging 4.56 strokes).

Barnes fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship (the tournament average was 1.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Barnes had two bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.7).

Barnes had more birdies or better (11) than the tournament average of 4.6 on the 40 par-4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

In that most recent competition, Barnes carded a bogey or worse on four of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 5.2).

Barnes ended the Corales Puntacana Championship outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.9) with nine on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Barnes carded two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.9.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards

