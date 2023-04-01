From March 30 - April 2, Rickie Fowler will hit the course at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Texas to play in the 2023 Valero Texas Open. It's a par-72 that spans 7,438 yards, with a purse of $8,900,000.00 on the line.

Looking to place a wager on Fowler at the Valero Texas Open this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rickie Fowler Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Fowler has shot under par 11 times, while also posting 15 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in five of his last 20 rounds played.

Fowler has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in six of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Fowler has finished in the top 20 four times in his past five appearances, and as high as the top 10 in one.

In his past five appearances, Fowler has posted a score better than average in all five of them.

Fowler has qualified for the weekend eight times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 31 -3 281 0 16 1 3 $3.1M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

In Fowler's past three appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 two times, and his average finish has been 17th.

Fowler has made the cut in two of his past three appearances at this tournament.

Fowler finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

This course is set up to play at 7,438 yards, 144 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) has had an average tournament score of -2 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Fowler will take to the 7,438-yard course this week at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) after having played courses with an average length of 7,299 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, lower than the -2 average at this course.

Fowler's Last Time Out

Fowler was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship, averaging 2.81 strokes to finish in the 96th percentile of competitors.

His 4.03-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship was strong, putting him in the 74th percentile of the field.

Fowler shot better than 48% of the field at THE PLAYERS Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.67.

Fowler shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Fowler had less bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.7).

Fowler recorded more birdies or better (nine) than the tournament average of 5.1 on the 40 par-4s at THE PLAYERS Championship.

At that last tournament, Fowler's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 7.1).

Fowler ended THE PLAYERS Championship with a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.1 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Fowler carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.3).

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Fowler Odds to Win: +1600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.