Richy Werenski will play at the 2023 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas at TPC San Antonio (Oaks), taking place from March 30 - April 2.

Looking to bet on Werenski at the Valero Texas Open this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Richy Werenski Insights

Werenski has finished below par four times and scored eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 14 rounds.

Werenski has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five events, Werenski has had an average finish of 24th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Werenski has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 28 -7 278 0 8 0 0 $441,659

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

In Werenski's past four appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 40th.

In his past four appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Werenski finished 48th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

This event will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,438 yards, 144 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Players have carded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -2.

The average course Werenski has played i the last year (7,275 yards) is 163 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,438).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -2.

Werenski's Last Time Out

Werenski finished in the 13th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes.

His 4.2-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship ranked in the 16th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.03).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Werenski shot better than 68% of the golfers (averaging 4.5 strokes).

Werenski did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship (the tournament average was 1.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Werenski carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (2.7).

Werenski carded fewer birdies or better (one) than the field average of 4.6 on the 20 par-4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

At that most recent competition, Werenski's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 5.2).

Werenski finished the Corales Puntacana Championship recording a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, while the field averaged 5.9 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Corales Puntacana Championship averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Werenski finished without one.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards
Werenski Odds to Win: +40000

