Reggie Bullock plus his Dallas Mavericks teammates hit the court versus the Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Bullock, in his most recent game, had seven points and six rebounds in a 116-108 loss to the 76ers.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Bullock, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Reggie Bullock Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 7.3 9.0 Rebounds 3.5 3.7 5.2 Assists -- 1.3 1.2 PRA -- 12.3 15.4 PR 11.5 11 14.2 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.4



Reggie Bullock Insights vs. the Heat

Bullock is responsible for attempting 7.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.1 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 12.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.0 per game.

Bullock's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.1 possessions per game, while his Mavericks rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.6.

On defense, the Heat have allowed 109.8 points per game, which is second-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Heat are ranked seventh in the NBA, allowing 42.1 rebounds per contest.

The Heat concede 25.6 assists per contest, 14th-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat are ranked 29th in the league, giving up 13.2 makes per contest.

Reggie Bullock vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/20/2023 28 15 3 1 5 1 2

