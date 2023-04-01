Paul Haley is ready for the 2023 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) (par-72) in San Antonio, Texas from March 30 - April 2. The purse is $8,900,000.00.

Paul Haley Insights

Haley has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 16 rounds.

Haley has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In his past five appearances, Haley's average finish has been 38th.

He has made the cut in three of his past five tournaments.

In his past five tournaments, Haley has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 14 45 -4 283 0 9 0 0 $340,429

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

Haley finished 73rd on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2013.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,294 yards in the past year, while TPC San Antonio (Oaks) is set for 7,438 yards.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC San Antonio (Oaks), the scoring average is higher at -2 per tournament.

Haley will take to the 7,438-yard course this week at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) after having played courses with an average length of 7,282 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, lower than the -2 average at this course.

Haley's Last Time Out

Haley was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 82nd percentile of competitors.

He shot well to finish in the 68th percentile on par 4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, averaging 3.98 strokes on those 40 holes.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Haley shot better than just 20% of the competitors (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Haley carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship (the other participants averaged 1.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Haley carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (2.7).

Haley's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship were more than the tournament average of 4.6.

In that most recent tournament, Haley's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 5.2).

Haley finished the Corales Puntacana Championship carding a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.9 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Haley carded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.9.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards

