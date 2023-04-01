Mitch Garver is back in the lineup for the Texas Rangers and will face Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies April 1 at 4:05 PM ET.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Mitch Garver At The Plate (2022)

  • Garver hit .207 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 23 walks.
  • Garver reached base via a hit in 29 of 54 games last season (53.7%), including multiple hits in 16.7% of those games (nine of them).
  • Including the 54 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in 10 of them (18.5%), taking the pitcher deep in 4.7% of his trips to home plate.
  • Garver drove in a run in 29.6% of his 54 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 13.0% of them (seven). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • He scored in 20 of 54 games last year (37.0%), including three multi-run games (5.6%).

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
24 GP 30
.217 AVG .200
.340 OBP .261
.325 SLG .467
5 XBH 12
2 HR 8
9 RBI 15
20/15 K/BB 33/8
1 SB 0
Home Away
24 GP 30
13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (53.3%)
4 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (16.7%)
9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (36.7%)
2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (26.7%)
7 (29.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (30.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Phillies pitching staff was eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combined to allow 150 home runs (0.9 per game), the fifth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Wheeler will start for the Phillies, his first of the season.
  • The 32-year-old righty last appeared Sunday, Nov. 6 against the Houston Astros, when he started and went 5 1/3 innings.
  • In 26 games last season he compiled a 12-7 record and had a 2.82 ERA and a 1.039 WHIP.
