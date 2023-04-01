Michael Thompson will compete at the 2023 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas at the par-72, 7,438-yard TPC San Antonio (Oaks) from March 30 - April 2.

Michael Thompson Insights

Thompson has finished better than par six times and scored nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has posted a top-five score in two of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over his last 16 rounds, Thompson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Thompson has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five tournaments.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

In his past five appearances, Thompson has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 38 -4 280 0 14 0 1 $705,180

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

In Thompson's previous five appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish has been 44th.

Thompson made the cut in four of his past five entries in this event.

The most recent time Thompson played this event was in 2018, and he finished 68th.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,294 yards, shorter than the 7,438-yard length for this event.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC San Antonio (Oaks) has a recent scoring average of -2.

The average course Thompson has played in the past year has been 138 yards shorter than the 7,438 yards TPC San Antonio (Oaks) will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, lower than the -2 average at this course.

Thompson's Last Time Out

Thompson was in the 71st percentile on par 3s at the Valspar Championship, with an average of 3.05 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

He finished in the 81st percentile on par 4s at the Valspar Championship, averaging 4.03 strokes on those 36 holes.

Thompson was better than 36% of the competitors at the Valspar Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.81 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.75.

Thompson recorded a birdie or better on three of 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, better than the field average of 1.4.

On the 20 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, Thompson carded four bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 3.4).

Thompson's five birdies or better on par-4s at the Valspar Championship were more than the field average of 3.3.

At that last outing, Thompson had a bogey or worse on six of 36 par-4s, same as the field average.

Thompson ended the Valspar Championship bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.3) with seven on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Valspar Championship, Thompson fell short compared to the field average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording four.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

