The Miami Heat (40-37) and the Dallas Mavericks (37-40) are scheduled to square off on Saturday at FTX Arena, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Kyrie Irving is one of the players to watch.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Heat

Game Day: Saturday, April 1

7:30 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Mavericks' Last Game

In their previous game, the Mavericks fell to the 76ers on Wednesday, 116-108. Their leading scorer was Doncic with 24 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 24 10 8 0 1 4 Kyrie Irving 23 6 5 2 0 3 Tim Hardaway Jr. 21 2 2 0 0 5

Mavericks Players to Watch

Doncic tops the Mavericks in scoring (32.8 points per game), rebounding (8.7) and assists (8.1), shooting 49.6% from the field and 34.9% from beyond the arc with 2.9 triples per contest. He also produces 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Mavericks get 26.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game from Irving.

The Mavericks get 16.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Christian Wood.

The Mavericks get 14.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Tim Hardaway Jr..

Reggie Bullock is posting 7.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, making 41% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 15.3 4.6 4.7 0.4 0.4 1.9 Jaden Hardy 16.1 3.4 2.9 0.8 0.3 3.1 Christian Wood 13.1 5.2 2.7 0.6 0.6 0.8 Kyrie Irving 14.1 3.2 2.7 0.8 0.7 1.4 Josh Green 11.1 3.7 2.5 0.5 0 1.1

