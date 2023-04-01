Mavericks vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Miami Heat (40-37) are 1.5-point favorites as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (37-40) on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at FTX Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSUN, and BSSW. The matchup has an over/under set at 224.5 points.
Mavericks vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: NBA TV, BSSUN, and BSSW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-1.5
|224.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Mavericks Betting Records & Stats
- Dallas has combined with its opponent to score more than 224.5 points in 40 of 77 games this season.
- Dallas' average game total this season has been 227.1, 2.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Dallas is 29-47-0 against the spread this season.
- The Mavericks have been chosen as underdogs in 28 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (28.6%) in those games.
- Dallas has a record of 7-18, a 28% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by -105 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Dallas has a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.
Mavericks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|26
|33.8%
|108.7
|222.5
|109.8
|223.1
|219.6
|Mavericks
|40
|51.9%
|113.8
|222.5
|113.3
|223.1
|224.7
Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends
- Dallas has gone 3-7 over its past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- In the Mavericks' past 10 games, they have gone over the total twice.
- Against the spread, Dallas has had better results away (16-22-0) than at home (13-25-0).
- The Mavericks score an average of 113.8 points per game, only four more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow to opponents.
- Dallas is 23-25 against the spread and 32-16 overall when it scores more than 109.8 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Mavericks vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Heat
|27-50
|18-37
|36-41
|Mavericks
|29-47
|14-14
|40-37
Mavericks vs. Heat Point Insights
|Heat
|Mavericks
|108.7
|113.8
|30
|16
|10-11
|23-25
|15-6
|32-16
|109.8
|113.3
|2
|15
|21-31
|11-15
|32-20
|16-10
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.