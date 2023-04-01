Lanto Griffin will compete at the 2023 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas at TPC San Antonio (Oaks), taking place from March 30 - April 2.

Looking to place a bet on Griffin at the Valero Texas Open this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Lanto Griffin Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Griffin has shot better than par on five occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered a top-10 score once in his last 13 rounds.

Over his last 13 rounds, Griffin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five appearances, Griffin has had an average finish of 48th.

He has made the cut in two of his past five events.

Griffin has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 13 41 -2 284 0 8 0 1 $563,346

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

Griffin has had an average finish of 48th with a personal best of 34th at this tournament.

Griffin made the cut in each of his last three attempts at this event.

Griffin finished 53rd when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,294 yards, shorter than the 7,438-yard length for this event.

Players have recorded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -2.

The average course Griffin has played i the last year (7,315 yards) is 123 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,438).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -2.

Griffin's Last Time Out

Griffin was in the 100th percentile on par 3s at The Genesis Invitational, with an average of 2.38 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 2.95-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at The Genesis Invitational was strong, putting him in the 100th percentile of the field.

Griffin was better than 100% of the golfers at The Genesis Invitational on par-5 holes, averaging 3.67 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.57.

Griffin fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of eight par-3s at The Genesis Invitational (the other competitors averaged 1.6).

On the eight par-3s at The Genesis Invitational, Griffin recorded less bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.4).

Griffin's eight birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at The Genesis Invitational were more than the tournament average (4.3).

In that most recent outing, Griffin carded a bogey or worse on four of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 6.8).

Griffin ended The Genesis Invitational with a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.3 on the six par-5s.

The field at The Genesis Invitational averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Griffin finished without one.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Griffin Odds to Win: +12500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.