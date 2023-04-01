Held from March 30 - April 2, Kazuki Higa is set to play in the 2023 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Texas.

Kazuki Higa Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Higa has shot below par on six occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with a top-10 score twice in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Higa has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five appearances, Higa's average finish has been 55th.

He has made the cut in three of his past five appearances.

Higa has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 3 54 -3 277 0 2 0 0 $66,177

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 7,438 yards, 144 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC San Antonio (Oaks) has a recent scoring average of -2.

The average course Higa has played i the last year (7,150 yards) is 288 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,438).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, lower than the -2 average at this course.

Higa's Last Time Out

Higa finished in the 66th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Sony Open in Hawaii, with an average of 2.94 strokes.

He averaged 4.08 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which placed him in the 27th percentile of the field.

Higa was better than 50% of the golfers at the Sony Open in Hawaii on par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.41.

Higa recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Sony Open in Hawaii (the field averaged 1.7).

On the 16 par-3s at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Higa carded one bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.9).

Higa had more birdies or better (eight) than the tournament average of 6.6 on the 48 par-4s at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

In that last outing, Higa's par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse 10 times (worse than the field average, 6.0).

Higa finished the Sony Open in Hawaii with a birdie or better on five of the eight par-5s, bettering the field average of 3.7.

The field at the Sony Open in Hawaii averaged 0.3 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Higa finished without one.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards

