Justin Lower will play at the 2023 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas at TPC San Antonio (Oaks), taking place from March 30 - April 2.

Justin Lower Insights

Over his last 10 rounds, Lower has scored below par once.

He has yet to finish any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Lower has not finished within five strokes of the top score of the day in any of his most recent 10 rounds.

He has failed to make the cut in each of his past five events

Lower has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 34 -9 276 0 16 1 3 $1.1M

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

Lower did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

This tournament will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,438 yards, 144 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) has had an average tournament score of -2 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) checks in at 7,438 yards, 146 yards longer than the average course Lower has played in the past year (7,292 yards).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -2.

Lower's Last Time Out

Lower was good on the eight par-3 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship, averaging par to finish in the 67th percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.1 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Corales Puntacana Championship, which placed him in the 36th percentile of the field.

Lower was better than just 8% of the competitors at the Corales Puntacana Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.59.

Lower shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship (the tournament average was 1.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Lower carded one bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.7).

Lower's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship were less than the field average of 4.6.

In that most recent tournament, Lower carded a bogey or worse on five of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 5.2).

Lower finished the Corales Puntacana Championship with a birdie or better on one of eight par-5s, fewer than the field's average, 5.9.

The field at the Corales Puntacana Championship averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Lower finished without one.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

