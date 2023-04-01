Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Phillies - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Zack Wheeler) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Phillies.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Corey Seager At The Plate (2022)
- Seager hit .243 with 24 doubles, a triple, 33 home runs and 65 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB last year, he ranked 86th in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.
- In 66.2% of his 151 games last season, Seager had a hit. He also had 40 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He took the pitcher deep in 20.5% of his games last season (151 in all), leaving the ballpark in 5% of his plate appearances.
- Seager drove in a run in 62 games last year out of 151 (41.1%), including multiple RBIs in 11.9% of those games (18 times) and three or more RBIs on four occasions..
- In 47.7% of his games last season (72 of 151), he scored at least one run, and in 16 (10.6%) he scored two or more runs.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|75
|.273
|AVG
|.213
|.363
|OBP
|.281
|.549
|SLG
|.360
|36
|XBH
|22
|22
|HR
|11
|46
|RBI
|38
|43/41
|K/BB
|60/24
|0
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|75
|57 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|43 (57.3%)
|23 (30.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|17 (22.7%)
|39 (51.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|33 (44.0%)
|20 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|11 (14.7%)
|34 (44.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|28 (37.3%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Phillies had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies surrendered the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (150 total, 0.9 per game).
- Wheeler will make his first start of the season for the Phillies.
- When he last appeared on Sunday, Nov. 6, the 32-year-old righty started the game and went 5 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros.
- Last season he compiled a 12-7 record, a 2.82 ERA and a 1.039 WHIP over his 26 games.
