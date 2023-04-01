Brian Stuard is ready for the 2023 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) (par-72) in San Antonio, Texas from March 30 - April 2. The purse is $8,900,000.00.

Looking to wager on Stuard at the Valero Texas Open this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brian Stuard Insights

Stuard has finished below par four times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has yet to finish any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Stuard has registered a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Stuard has not finished in the top 20.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut once.

Stuard has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 50 -4 281 0 8 0 0 $295,584

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

Stuard has one top-five finish in his past seven appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 40th.

Stuard has four made cuts in his past seven appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Stuard played this event was in 2022, and he failed to make the cut.

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) measures 7,438 yards for this tournament, 144 more than the average course on the PGA Tour inthe past year (7,294).

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC San Antonio (Oaks), the scoring average is higher at -2 per tournament.

The average course Stuard has played i the last year (7,267 yards) is 171 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,438).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -2.

Stuard's Last Time Out

Stuard was in the 67th percentile on par 3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.15-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Corales Puntacana Championship ranked in the 24th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.03).

Stuard was better than only 20% of the golfers at the Corales Puntacana Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.59.

Stuard did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Stuard did not have a bogey or worse (the field averaged 2.7).

Stuard's two birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Corales Puntacana Championship were less than the tournament average (4.6).

In that last competition, Stuard's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 5.2).

Stuard finished the Corales Puntacana Championship registering a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.9 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Corales Puntacana Championship, Stuard recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 0.9.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Stuard Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.