The field at the 2023 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Texas will feature Ben Taylor. He and the rest of the golfers will go for for a part of the $8,900,000.00 purse on the par-72, 7,438-yard course from March 30 - April 2.

Ben Taylor Insights

Taylor has finished under par eight times and carded 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 17 rounds.

He has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 17 rounds.

Over his last 17 rounds, Taylor has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Taylor has finished in the top five once in his past five events.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five tournaments, Taylor has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 32 -7 277 0 10 3 3 $1.5M

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 7,438 yards, 144 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Golfers at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) have averaged a score of -2 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

The courses that Taylor has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,228 yards, while TPC San Antonio (Oaks) will be 7,438 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -2.

Taylor's Last Time Out

Taylor was above average on the 10 par-3 holes at the Valspar Championship, averaging 2.9 strokes to finish in the 95th percentile of the field.

His 4.28-stroke average on the 18 par-4 holes at the Valspar Championship ranked in the 13th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.13).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Valspar Championship, Taylor was better than just 1% of the competitors (averaging 5.38 strokes).

Taylor recorded a birdie or better on two of 10 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, better than the field average of 1.4.

On the 10 par-3s at the Valspar Championship, Taylor carded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (3.4).

Taylor had fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 3.3 on the 18 par-4s at the Valspar Championship.

In that last tournament, Taylor's showing on the 18 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at six).

Taylor ended the Valspar Championship underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.3), with one on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Valspar Championship, Taylor recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.3.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

