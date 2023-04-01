Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros face the Chicago White Sox on Saturday at Minute Maid Park. Lucas Giolito will be on the mound for Chicago, with first pitch at 2:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros averaged 1.3 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB play with 214 total home runs last season.

Last year the Astros' .423 slugging percentage was fifth-best in MLB.

Houston went 34-7 over the 41 games last season when it drew at least five walks.

Chicago scored the 19th-most runs in the majors last season with 686 (4.2 per game).

Last year the Astros ranked seventh in the majors with a .319 on-base percentage.

Houston struck out 9.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-best in MLB.

Houston's pitchers had a combined ERA of 2.89 last year, second-best in baseball.

The Astros had a combined WHIP of just 1.093 as a pitching staff, which was the second-best in baseball last season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Jose Urquidy makes his first start of the season for the Astros.

The 27-year-old righty last appeared Wednesday, Nov. 2 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he came on in relief and went three scoreless innings.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 White Sox L 3-2 Home Framber Valdez Dylan Cease 3/31/2023 White Sox W 6-3 Home Cristian Javier Lance Lynn 4/1/2023 White Sox - Home Jose Urquidy Lucas Giolito 4/2/2023 White Sox - Home Luis Garcia Mike Clevinger 4/3/2023 Tigers - Home Hunter Brown Matthew Boyd 4/4/2023 Tigers - Home Framber Valdez Matt Manning 4/5/2023 Tigers - Home Cristian Javier Eduardo Rodríguez 4/6/2023 Twins - Away Jose Urquidy Sonny Gray

