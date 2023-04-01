Alexander Noren is part of the field from March 30 - April 2 in the 2023 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Texas, taking on a par-72, 7,438-yard course.

Looking to place a wager on Noren at the Valero Texas Open this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Alexander Noren Insights

Noren has finished under par five times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 14 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.

Noren has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Noren has finished in the top five in one of his past five appearances.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Noren has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 33 -7 278 0 11 2 2 $1.2M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Valero Texas Open Insights and Stats

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) measures 7,438 yards for this tournament, 144 more than the average course on the PGA Tour inthe past year (7,294).

Golfers at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) have averaged a score of -2 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

The average course Noren has played in the past year has been 97 yards shorter than the 7,438 yards TPC San Antonio (Oaks) will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, lower than the -2 average at this course.

Noren's Last Time Out

Noren was in the 44th percentile on par 3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.10-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship placed him in the 54th percentile.

Noren shot better than just 1% of the golfers at THE PLAYERS Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.67.

Noren did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Noren carded one bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.7).

Noren's four birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at THE PLAYERS Championship were less than the field average (5.1).

In that most recent outing, Noren carded a bogey or worse on five of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 7.1).

Noren ended THE PLAYERS Championship with a birdie or better on two of eight par-5s, less than the field average, 5.1.

On the eight par-5s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Noren underperformed compared to the field average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding four.

Valero Texas Open Time and Date Info

Date: March 30 - April 2, 2023

March 30 - April 2, 2023 Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Par: 72 / 7,438 yards

72 / 7,438 yards Noren Odds to Win: +4000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.