Yordan Alvarez Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. White Sox - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros and Yordan Alvarez, who went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, battle Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the White Sox.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate (2022)
- Alvarez had 144 hits and a .416 OBP.
- Among qualifying hitters last season, he ranked seventh in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked second and he was second in slugging.
- Alvarez got a hit in 65.5% of his 148 games last season, with at least two hits in 29.1% of them.
- He homered in 23.0% of his games last season (148 in all), leaving the ballpark in 6.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Alvarez picked up an RBI in 48.0% of his 148 games last year, with more than one RBI in 17.6% of those contests (26). He drove in three or more runs in 10 games.
- He scored in 72 of 148 games last season, with multiple runs in 26 of those games.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|63
|.296
|AVG
|.318
|.401
|OBP
|.432
|.624
|SLG
|.600
|41
|XBH
|27
|20
|HR
|17
|47
|RBI
|50
|59/43
|K/BB
|47/44
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|70
|53 (67.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|44 (62.9%)
|19 (24.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|24 (34.3%)
|36 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|36 (51.4%)
|19 (24.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|15 (21.4%)
|34 (43.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|37 (52.9%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The White Sox pitching staff was eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox had a 3.96 team ERA that ranked 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox allowed the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (166 total, one per game).
- Lynn starts for the first time this season for the White Sox.
- The 35-year-old right-hander started and threw seven innings when he last appeared Sunday, Oct. 2 against the San Diego Padres.
- Last season he compiled an 8-7 record, a 3.99 ERA and a 1.134 WHIP over his 21 games.
