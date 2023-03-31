Having dropped five in a row, the Arizona Coyotes welcome in the Dallas Stars on Friday, beginning at 10:30 PM ET.

ESPN+, BSAZX, and BSSW is the place to tune in to see the Stars and the Coyotes go head to head.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSAZX, and BSSW
  • Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Stars vs. Coyotes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/1/2023 Stars Coyotes 4-2 DAL
1/21/2023 Stars Coyotes 4-0 DAL
11/3/2022 Coyotes Stars 7-2 DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

  • The Stars have given up 202 total goals (2.7 per game), the fifth-fewest in league play.
  • The Stars score the ninth-most goals in the NHL (252 total, 3.4 per game).
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Stars are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged four goals per game (40 total) during that span.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jason Robertson 74 41 50 91 61 57 0%
Jamie Benn 74 31 40 71 44 49 59.7%
Joe Pavelski 74 22 46 68 50 28 53.5%
Roope Hintz 66 33 34 67 36 24 51.9%
Miro Heiskanen 71 11 51 62 55 43 -

Coyotes Stats & Trends

  • The Coyotes' total of 258 goals conceded (3.4 per game) is 23rd in the league.
  • The Coyotes' 208 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 27th in the league.
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Coyotes have gone 4-3-3 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Coyotes have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged three goals per game (30 total) during that time.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Clayton Keller 75 36 45 81 54 51 34.4%
Nick Schmaltz 56 21 33 54 49 55 39.6%
Matias Maccelli 57 10 33 43 41 23 0%
Lawson Crouse 70 22 20 42 30 29 39%
Barrett Hayton 75 17 24 41 33 30 51%

