The injury report for the Houston Rockets (18-59) heading into their matchup with the Detroit Pistons (16-60) currently includes two players. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, March 31 from Toyota Center.

The Rockets head into this contest after a 123-114 loss to the Nets on Wednesday. Kevin Porter Jr.'s team-leading 31 points paced the Rockets in the loss.

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kenyon Martin Jr. SF Questionable Hip 12.7 5.5 1.5 Jae'Sean Tate SF Out Knee 9.1 3.8 2.7

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Pistons Injuries: Bojan Bogdanovic: Out (Achilles), Rodney McGruder: Out (Foot), Hamidou Diallo: Out (Ankle), Alec Burks: Out (Foot), Isaiah Stewart: Out (Shoulder), Cade Cunningham: Out For Season (Shin)

Rockets vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: SportsNet SW and BSDET

Rockets Season Insights

The Rockets score 110.4 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 118.6 the Pistons give up.

Houston has an 8-8 record when scoring more than 118.6 points.

The Rockets have seen an increase in scoring recently, racking up 111.3 points per game in their last 10 contests, 0.9 points more than the 110.4 they've scored this year.

Houston knocks down 10.5 three-pointers per game (29th in the league) at a 32.5% rate (30th in the NBA), compared to the 14.7 per contest its opponents make while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc.

The Rockets average 107.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (29th in the league), and give up 117.4 points per 100 possessions (29th in the NBA).

Rockets vs. Pistons Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Rockets -6.5 228

