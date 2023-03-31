The Houston Rockets (18-59) will look to halt a seven-game losing streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (16-60) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, March 31, 2023 as 5.5-point favorites. The Pistons have also lost seven games in a row. The matchup has an over/under of 229.5.

Rockets vs. Pistons Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV: SportsNet SW and BSDET
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Rockets -5.5 229.5

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

  • Houston and its opponents have gone over 229.5 combined points in 33 of 77 games this season.
  • The average total in Houston's games this season is 229.3, 0.2 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Rockets have a 32-45-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Houston has won two of the four games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • Houston has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -225.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Rockets, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

Rockets vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats

Rockets vs Pistons Total Facts
Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Rockets 33 42.9% 110.4 221.1 118.9 237.5 229.5
Pistons 40 52.6% 110.7 221.1 118.6 237.5 227.7

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

  • The Rockets have gone 3-7 in their past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
  • The Rockets have hit the over in four of their past 10 contests.
  • Houston has done a better job covering the spread at home (18-20-0) than it has in road games (14-25-0).
  • The Rockets score 8.2 fewer points per game (110.4) than the Pistons give up (118.6).
  • Houston has a 12-4 record against the spread and an 8-8 record overall when scoring more than 118.6 points.

Rockets vs. Pistons Betting Splits

Rockets and Pistons Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Rockets 32-45 0-0 38-39
Pistons 34-42 26-32 37-39

Rockets vs. Pistons Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Rockets Pistons
110.4
Points Scored (PG)
 110.7
29
NBA Rank (PPG)
 28
12-4
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 12-2
8-8
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 9-5
118.9
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.6
28
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 27
12-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 14-2
10-10
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 7-9

