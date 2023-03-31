Rockets vs. Pistons: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Houston Rockets (18-59) will look to halt a seven-game losing streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (16-60) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, March 31, 2023 as 5.5-point favorites. The Pistons have also lost seven games in a row. The matchup has an over/under of 229.5.
Rockets vs. Pistons Odds & Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: SportsNet SW and BSDET
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Rockets
|-5.5
|229.5
Rockets Betting Records & Stats
- Houston and its opponents have gone over 229.5 combined points in 33 of 77 games this season.
- The average total in Houston's games this season is 229.3, 0.2 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Rockets have a 32-45-0 record against the spread this season.
- Houston has won two of the four games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Houston has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -225.
- The implied probability of a win from the Rockets, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.
Rockets vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 229.5
|% of Games Over 229.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Rockets
|33
|42.9%
|110.4
|221.1
|118.9
|237.5
|229.5
|Pistons
|40
|52.6%
|110.7
|221.1
|118.6
|237.5
|227.7
Additional Rockets Insights & Trends
- The Rockets have gone 3-7 in their past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
- The Rockets have hit the over in four of their past 10 contests.
- Houston has done a better job covering the spread at home (18-20-0) than it has in road games (14-25-0).
- The Rockets score 8.2 fewer points per game (110.4) than the Pistons give up (118.6).
- Houston has a 12-4 record against the spread and an 8-8 record overall when scoring more than 118.6 points.
Rockets vs. Pistons Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Rockets
|32-45
|0-0
|38-39
|Pistons
|34-42
|26-32
|37-39
Rockets vs. Pistons Point Insights
|Rockets
|Pistons
|110.4
|110.7
|29
|28
|12-4
|12-2
|8-8
|9-5
|118.9
|118.6
|28
|27
|12-8
|14-2
|10-10
|7-9
