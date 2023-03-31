Rockets vs. Pistons Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Two sliding teams square off when the Houston Rockets (18-59) host the Detroit Pistons (16-60) on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Pistons are 6.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a seven-game losing streak against the Rockets, losers of seven straight.
Rockets vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW and BSDET
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Toyota Center
Rockets vs. Pistons Score Prediction
- Prediction: Rockets 116 - Pistons 113
Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Pistons
- Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 6.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (228)
- The Pistons have put together a 33-42-1 ATS record this season compared to the 30-43-4 mark from the Rockets.
- Houston and its opponents have eclipsed the total 49.4% of the time this season (38 out of 77). That's more often than Detroit and its opponents have (37 out of 76).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Rockets are 2-2, a better record than the Pistons have put up (14-58) as moneyline underdogs.
Rockets Performance Insights
- When it comes to points, Houston is getting outplayed on both offense and defense, as it ranks second-worst in the league in points scored (110.4 per game) and third-worst in points allowed (118.9 per contest).
- The Rockets haven't put up many dimes this year, ranking worst in the NBA with 22.4 assists per game.
- The Rockets have been struggling when it comes to threes this season, ranking second-worst in the NBA in treys made per game (10.5) and worst in three-point percentage (32.5%).
- Houston has taken 63.6% two-pointers and 36.4% threes this year. Of the team's buckets, 74.1% are two-pointers and 25.9% are three-pointers.
