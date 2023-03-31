Two sliding teams square off when the Houston Rockets (18-59) host the Detroit Pistons (16-60) on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Pistons are 6.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a seven-game losing streak against the Rockets, losers of seven straight.

Rockets vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW and BSDET

SportsNet SW and BSDET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs. Pistons Score Prediction

Prediction: Rockets 116 - Pistons 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Pistons

Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 6.5)

Pistons (+ 6.5) Pick OU: Over (228)



The Pistons have put together a 33-42-1 ATS record this season compared to the 30-43-4 mark from the Rockets.

Houston and its opponents have eclipsed the total 49.4% of the time this season (38 out of 77). That's more often than Detroit and its opponents have (37 out of 76).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Rockets are 2-2, a better record than the Pistons have put up (14-58) as moneyline underdogs.

Rockets Performance Insights

When it comes to points, Houston is getting outplayed on both offense and defense, as it ranks second-worst in the league in points scored (110.4 per game) and third-worst in points allowed (118.9 per contest).

The Rockets haven't put up many dimes this year, ranking worst in the NBA with 22.4 assists per game.

The Rockets have been struggling when it comes to threes this season, ranking second-worst in the NBA in treys made per game (10.5) and worst in three-point percentage (32.5%).

Houston has taken 63.6% two-pointers and 36.4% threes this year. Of the team's buckets, 74.1% are two-pointers and 25.9% are three-pointers.

