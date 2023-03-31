Kevin Porter Jr.'s Houston Rockets face the Detroit Pistons at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his last appearance, a 123-114 loss to the Nets, Porter totaled 31 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three steals.

In this piece we'll dive into Porter's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Kevin Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 18.7 20.0 Rebounds 5.5 5.5 5.7 Assists 6.5 5.8 6.5 PRA 31.5 30 32.2 PR 24.5 24.2 25.7 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Kevin Porter Jr.'s player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Kevin Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, he's put up 12.0% of the Rockets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.9 per contest.

He's knocked down 2.2 threes per game, or 15.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Porter's Rockets average 102.8 possessions per game, eighth-highest among NBA teams, while the Pistons have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 15th with 102.5 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Pistons are 27th in the league, conceding 118.6 points per contest.

Giving up 45 rebounds per game, the Pistons are the 25th-ranked squad in the league.

The Pistons give up 25.7 assists per game, 16th-ranked in the NBA.

Giving up 12 made 3-pointers per game, the Pistons are the ninth-ranked team in the league.

Kevin Porter Jr. vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2021 36 18 5 5 2 1 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Porter or any of his Rockets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.