After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Jeremy Pena and the Houston Astros face the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Lance Lynn) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the White Sox.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jeremy Pena At The Plate (2022)

Pena hit .250 with 20 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 22 walks.

Pena reached base via a hit in 99 of 149 games last season (66.4%), including multiple hits in 26.2% of those games (39 of them).

In 25 of 149 games last year, he left the yard (16.8%). He went deep in 3.9% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

In 32.2% of his 149 games a year ago, Pena picked up an RBI (48 times). He also had 17 games with multiple RBIs (11.4%), and three or more RBIs in six games.

He scored a run in 45.0% of his 149 games last season, with more than one run in 11.4% of those games (17).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 70 GP 65 .255 AVG .244 .284 OBP .287 .445 SLG .399 21 XBH 23 14 HR 8 35 RBI 28 65/10 K/BB 70/12 9 SB 2 Home Away 77 GP 72 54 (70.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 45 (62.5%) 19 (24.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (27.8%) 35 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 32 (44.4%) 14 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (15.3%) 26 (33.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 22 (30.6%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)