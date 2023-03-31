The Houston Rockets, Jalen Green included, face the Detroit Pistons on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 123-114 loss to the Nets (his last game) Green produced 14 points, five assists and two steals.

With prop bets available for Green, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jalen Green Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 21.9 23.2 Rebounds 3.5 3.8 3.9 Assists 3.5 3.6 3.4 PRA 30.5 29.3 30.5 PR 26.5 25.7 27.1 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.1



Jalen Green Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, he's put up 18.5% of the Rockets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.7 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 21.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.5 per game.

Green's opponents, the Pistons, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th in the NBA with 102.5 possessions per game, while his Rockets average the eighth-most possessions per game with 102.8.

The Pistons are the 27th-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 118.6 points per game.

On the glass, the Pistons have allowed 45 rebounds per contest, which puts them 25th in the NBA.

The Pistons give up 25.7 assists per game, 16th-ranked in the league.

Giving up 12 made 3-pointers per contest, the Pistons are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Jalen Green vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/10/2021 38 23 5 2 3 0 0

