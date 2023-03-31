Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros (0-1) continue their 2023 campaign with an early-season contest against Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox (1-0) at Minute Maid Park on Friday, March 31. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET.

The White Sox are listed as +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Astros (-145). The game's over/under is set at 7.5 runs.

Astros vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier - HOU (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Lance Lynn - CHW (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Astros vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Astros and White Sox matchup but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Astros (-145) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $16.90 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Yordan Alvarez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Astros vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros entered a game as favorites 149 times last season and won 103, or 69.1%, of those games.

The Astros had a record of 76-32, a 70.4% win rate, when they were favored by -145 or more by bookmakers last season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros averaged 1.4 homers per home game last season (116 total at home).

Houston averaged 3.2 extra-base hits per game while slugging .448 in home contests.

The White Sox were victorious in 24, or 44.4%, of the 54 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last year, the White Sox won 11 of 27 games when listed as at least +120 on the moneyline.

Chicago averaged 0.9 homers per game when playing away from home last season (72 total in road contests).

The White Sox averaged 2.8 extra-base hits per game while slugging .391 away from home.

Astros vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Abreu 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+140) Martín Maldonado 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+325) Mauricio Dubon 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+360)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Astros, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.