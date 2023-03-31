Alex Bregman and Andrew Vaughn will be among the star attractions when the Houston Astros play the Chicago White Sox on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.

Sign up for fuboTV to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros averaged 1.3 home runs per game to rank fourth in MLB play with 214 total home runs last season.

Last year the Astros ranked fifth in baseball with a .423 slugging percentage.

Houston went 34-7 in games last season when it drew at least five walks.

Chicago scored 686 runs (4.2 per game) last season, which ranked 19th in MLB.

Last year the Astros ranked seventh in MLB with a .319 on-base percentage.

Houston struck out 9.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-best in MLB.

Houston's pitchers had a combined ERA of 2.89 last year, second-best in baseball.

Astros pitchers had a 1.093 WHIP last season, second-best in the majors.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Cristian Javier will make his first start of the season for the Astros.

In his last appearance on Thursday, Nov. 3, the 26-year-old righty started and went six scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 White Sox L 3-2 Home Framber Valdez Dylan Cease 3/31/2023 White Sox - Home Cristian Javier Lance Lynn 4/1/2023 White Sox - Home Jose Urquidy Lucas Giolito 4/2/2023 White Sox - Home Luis Garcia Mike Clevinger 4/3/2023 Tigers - Home Hunter Brown Matthew Boyd 4/4/2023 Tigers - Home Framber Valdez Matt Manning 4/5/2023 Tigers - Home Cristian Javier Eduardo Rodríguez

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.