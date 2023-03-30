Rangers Injury List Today - April 7
The Texas Rangers (4-2) currently have six players that have been placed on the injured list. Their upcoming matchup against the Chicago Cubs (2-3) begins at 2:20 PM ET on Friday, April 7 at Wrigley Field.
Rangers Injuries
|Name
|Status
|Injury
|2023 Stats
|Glenn Otto
|60 Day Injury List
|Lat
|-
|Jake Odorizzi
|60 Day Injury List
|Shoulder
|-
|Josh Sborz
|15 Day Injury List
|Ankle
|-
|Brett Martin
|60 Day Injury List
|Shoulder
|-
|Spencer Howard
|15 Day Injury List
|Lat
|-
|Leody Taveras
|10 Day Injury List
|Oblique
|-
Rangers Next Game
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Run Line
|Total Runs
|Cubs
|-115
|-105
|CHC -1.5
|6.5
Rangers vs. Orioles Player Performance - April 5
On Wednesday, the Rangers won 5-2 over the Orioles while outhitting Baltimore 9-2 in the contest.
|Name
|Position
|Game Stats
|Jacob deGrom
|SP
|6 IP, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 H, 11 K, 2 BB
|Josh Jung
|3B
|2-for-4, HR, 3 RBI
|Adolis García
|CF
|2-for-4, 2B, RBI
|Nate Lowe
|1B
|1-for-4, 2B, RBI
|Marcus Semien
|2B
|1-for-3, BB
|Ezequiel Duran
|LF
|1-for-3
