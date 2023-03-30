The Houston Astros and Jeremy Pena take on Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox on Opening Day at Minute Maid Park, March 30 at 7:08 PM ET.

Jeremy Pena At The Plate (2022)

Pena hit .250 with 20 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 22 walks.

Pena got a hit in 66.4% of his 149 games last year, with multiple hits in 26.2% of those contests.

In 25 of 149 games last year, he left the yard (16.8%). He went deep in 3.9% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Pena picked up an RBI in 48 out of 149 games last year (32.2%), with more than one RBI in 17 of those contests (11.4%).

He scored a run in 67 of 149 games last year, with multiple runs in 17 of those games.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 70 GP 65 .255 AVG .244 .284 OBP .287 .445 SLG .399 21 XBH 23 14 HR 8 35 RBI 28 65/10 K/BB 70/12 9 SB 2

