Thursday's contest at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (0-0) taking on the Chicago White Sox (0-0) at 7:08 PM ET on March 30. Our computer prediction projects a 6-2 win for the Astros, who are favored by our model.

The Astros will call on Framber Valdez versus the White Sox and Dylan Cease.

Astros vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:08 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:08 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Astros vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Astros 6, White Sox 2.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros were favorites in 149 games last season and won 103 (69.1%) of those contests.

Houston had a record of 85-33, a 72% win rate, when it was favored by -140 or more by bookmakers last season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston was among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking eighth with 737 total runs last season.

The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.89).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros Schedule