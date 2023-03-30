Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. White Sox - March 30
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Houston Astros and Alex Bregman battle Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox on Opening Day at Minute Maid Park, March 30 at 7:08 PM ET.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Alex Bregman At The Plate (2022)
- Bregman hit .259 with 38 doubles, 23 home runs and 88 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters last season, he ranked 63rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 22nd and he was 43rd in slugging.
- In 110 of 168 games last season (65.5%) Bregman had at least one hit, and in 40 of those contests (23.8%) he picked up more than one.
- He hit a home run in 14.9% of his games last year (25 of 168), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Bregman drove in a run in 63 out of 168 games last season (37.5%), with two or more RBIz in 28 of them (16.7%).
- He scored in 74 of 168 games last season, with multiple runs in 21 of those games.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|79
|GP
|76
|.305
|AVG
|.215
|.414
|OBP
|.320
|.558
|SLG
|.355
|36
|XBH
|25
|16
|HR
|7
|53
|RBI
|40
|38/48
|K/BB
|39/40
|0
|SB
|1
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The White Sox had a 3.96 team ERA that ranked 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combined to allow 166 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Cease will start for the White Sox, his first this season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 2, the 27-year-old right-hander, started and went five innings against the San Diego Padres.
- Among qualified pitchers in the league last season he ranked second in ERA (2.20), 20th in WHIP (1.109), and fourth in K/9 (11.1).
